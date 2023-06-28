NewsVideos
Heavy Rain Alert: Mumbaikars be careful!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
It rained so much in Mumbai that the situation has worsened due to rain in many areas. The administration is constantly making efforts regarding this. IMD issued an alert that there is a possibility of heavy rain for 4-5 days.

