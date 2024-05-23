videoDetails

Heavy rainfall and hailstorms lashed parts of the Chamoli

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Big news from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, where after heavy rains, strong flow of water is causing damage in many areas. Not only people's houses have got water. In fact, crops have also been damaged. Even the highways connecting Chamoli are suffering huge damage. To assess the damage caused by heavy rains, the team of Health Department, Tehsil Administration and Disaster Management Department along with other teams have left for the spot from Pauri.