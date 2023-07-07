trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632021
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heavy Rains: 'High Alert' in Kerala!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
The rain alert of the Meteorological Department is going on in many states of the country. Yellow alert has been issued in Kerala, Karnataka, MP, Himachal and red alert has been issued in Mumbai. Light rain is expected in Delhi for the next 5 days.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Chandrayaan 3: Lift-off Date Announced, Next Big Proud Moment For India, Know What Has Changed?
play icon2:41
Chandrayaan 3: Lift-off Date Announced, Next Big Proud Moment For India, Know What Has Changed?
Hindu girls molested again in Uttarakhand!
play icon13:39
Hindu girls molested again in Uttarakhand!
AIMIM spokesperson Mohammad Farhan accused of molestation
play icon1:15
AIMIM spokesperson Mohammad Farhan accused of molestation
Amarnath Yatra stopped due to bad weather
play icon0:54
Amarnath Yatra stopped due to bad weather
Devastation due to cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dharchula
play icon3:11
Devastation due to cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dharchula
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan 3: Lift-off Date Announced, Next Big Proud Moment For India, Know What Has Changed?
play icon2:41
Chandrayaan 3: Lift-off Date Announced, Next Big Proud Moment For India, Know What Has Changed?
Hindu girls molested again in Uttarakhand!
play icon13:39
Hindu girls molested again in Uttarakhand!
AIMIM spokesperson Mohammad Farhan accused of molestation
play icon1:15
AIMIM spokesperson Mohammad Farhan accused of molestation
Amarnath Yatra stopped due to bad weather
play icon0:54
Amarnath Yatra stopped due to bad weather
Devastation due to cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dharchula
play icon3:11
Devastation due to cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dharchula
Kerala news,kerala news live,Kerala rain,heavy rain,Kerala Rains,heavy rains kerala,Kerala,kerala headlines,local kerala news,Kerala Monsoon,heavy rains in kerala,kerala rain sounds,rains in Kerala,kerala rain update,heavy rain in kerala,Heavy rains,kerala monsoon rain,heavy rains lash kerala,kerala in monsoon,Kerala Rain alert,rain alert kerala,monsoon in kerala | rainy season starts in kerala,