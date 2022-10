Held talks on Ukraine, its repercussions in Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar in Australia

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on October 10 that he had held broad-ranging discussions on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its repercussions on the Indo-Pacific region with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. Jaishankar made the remarks addressing a press conference along with Wong after both ministers held the 13th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD).