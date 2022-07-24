Hemant Soren released new tourism policy | Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has launched the new tourism policy of the state. He said that a documentary series on National Geographic India would be presented with an aim to boost the tourism sector of the state. During this, he said that now there will be no bullets in the forests of the state, but the laughter of tourists will resonate.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

