Hemant Soren sends letter to ED

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Jharkhand Soren is also missing since Monday. ED had gone to Soren's Delhi residence. Soren was not found there. Meanwhile, Hemant Soren has sent a letter to ED and termed ED's action as malicious.

