Hemant Soren to take oath at 5pm today

| Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 04:34 PM IST

Hemant Soren Shapath Grahan: Hemant Soren will take oath as Chief Minister today. The program will be held at 5 pm in Raj Bhavan. Hemant Soren will take oath as CM for the third time. As soon as he came out of jail in the land scam case, Hemant Soren had staked claim to form the government in Raj Bhavan. He had resigned from the post of CM 5 months before his arrest.