Hezbollah Releases Shocking Video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Hezbollah makes shocking claim while releasing a video. In the video, Hezbollah is seen attacking Israeli military posts on the border with Lebanon. Violence has increased on Israel-Lebanon border since the attack on Israel on October 7.
