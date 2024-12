videoDetails

Deshhit: Gadkari’s Bulldozer Warning to Corrupt Contractors!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has introduced a “Bulldozer Model” targeting corrupt builders responsible for poor construction. Unlike Yogi’s model, this bulldozer demolishes negligence, not illegal structures.