NewsVideos
videoDetails

High alert in Uttar Pradesh! CM Yogi issued strict instructions before Bakrid!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Bakrid 2023: The festival of Bakrid will be celebrated on 29 June. For this, strict security arrangements have been made at all places. UP CM Yogi Adityanath issued several strict orders.

All Videos

J&K administration conducts mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra
play icon1:50
J&K administration conducts mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Indian Opener Shubman Gill Spotted in Mumbai Airport in All White Drip
play icon0:35
Indian Opener Shubman Gill Spotted in Mumbai Airport in All White Drip
Suhana Khan Looks Gracious In A Blue Dress In Agastya Nanda's Party in Mumbai
play icon0:38
Suhana Khan Looks Gracious In A Blue Dress In Agastya Nanda's Party in Mumbai
Tremendous protest against Adipurush Film
play icon1:26
Tremendous protest against Adipurush Film
Draft ready in Uttarakhand.. Uniform Civil Code will be implemented soon!
play icon11:49
Draft ready in Uttarakhand.. Uniform Civil Code will be implemented soon!

Trending Videos

J&K administration conducts mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra
play icon1:50
J&K administration conducts mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Indian Opener Shubman Gill Spotted in Mumbai Airport in All White Drip
play icon0:35
Indian Opener Shubman Gill Spotted in Mumbai Airport in All White Drip
Suhana Khan Looks Gracious In A Blue Dress In Agastya Nanda's Party in Mumbai
play icon0:38
Suhana Khan Looks Gracious In A Blue Dress In Agastya Nanda's Party in Mumbai
Tremendous protest against Adipurush Film
play icon1:26
Tremendous protest against Adipurush Film
Draft ready in Uttarakhand.. Uniform Civil Code will be implemented soon!
play icon11:49
Draft ready in Uttarakhand.. Uniform Civil Code will be implemented soon!
yogi adityanath on bakrid,cm yogi on bakrid,Bakrid 2023,yogi on bakrid,sacrifice on bakrid,yogi adityanath bakrid,Yogi Adityanath,CM Yogi Adityanath,bakri eid 2023,bakrid kab hogi 2023,bakrid 2023 update,bakrid chand 20223 in india,cm yogi on bakra eid,cm yogi said about kanwar yatra and bakrid,yogi on bakra eid,yogi adityanath news,Bakrid news,Bakrid,bakrid kab hai,Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,yogi bakrid decision,yogi bakrid angry,