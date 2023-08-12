trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648059
High Court put a stay on the Indian Wrestling Federation elections, the elections were to be held today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
WFI Election: The election for the post of President of Wrestling Federation of India was to be held on August 12. Chandigarh High Court has banned this on Friday.

