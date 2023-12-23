trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702104
Hijab ban in Karnataka schools, colleges withdrawn

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
government ban on hijab in schools and colleges in Karnataka has now been lifted. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement, claiming to give everyone freedom to wear and eat. and targeted the BJP.

