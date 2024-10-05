Advertisement
Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur Praised UP Government Education Model

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
To The Point: Will the Yogi model be implemented in Himachal soon? These questions are being raised because for the last several days, there has been a demand for the Yogi model in Himachal Pradesh. Sometimes Himachal Pradesh ministers demand the Yogi model against encroachment, and sometimes ministers talk about implementing the name plate law on the lines of UP. And now Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that he will implement the UP education model in Himachal. In such a situation, the question is whether Congress leaders are liking the Yogi model. The question is also that when Congress likes the Yogi model so much, then why do Congress people start opposing it later?

