Himachal Floods: Fight with death in Shiv Mandir! Shocking video surfaced

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Himachal Floods: There is an outcry in Himachal Pradesh due to floods and rains. So far 60 people have died. The way accidents are happening due to landslides is very frightening. All schools and colleges have been closed in Himachal today.

Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!
Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!
This village celebrates Independence after 77 years
This village celebrates Independence after 77 years
Indian Air Force Airlifts 18 Stranded Army Soldiers In Himachal Pradesh | Cloudburst | Landslide
Indian Air Force Airlifts 18 Stranded Army Soldiers In Himachal Pradesh | Cloudburst | Landslide

