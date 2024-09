videoDetails

Himachal Muslim Date Of Birth Controversy Begins After Masjid Mosque Shimla Guma

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 05:14 PM IST

A shocking incident has come to light in Ghuma area of ​​Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla. More than 100 people from the Muslim community who have come from outside states are doing business here in the market, but among these, 35 Muslim businessmen have the same date and month of birth in their Aadhaar cards. There are also 12 outside Hindu people whose DOB is also the same.