Himachal Political Crisis: Akhilesh Yadav's big attack on BJP

|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Himachal Political Crisis: Akhilesh Yadav has made a big attack on BJP regarding the ongoing political crisis in Himachal. He said that BJP can buy MLAs but cannot buy the public. He has come from UP, only UP will lose.

