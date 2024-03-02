trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726753
Himachal Political Crisis: 'Rebels' vote against the party was wrong...', says CM Sukhu on Vikramaditya

Mar 02, 2024
Himachal Political Crisis: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu has claimed that his government will last for five years. Regarding Vikramaditya, Sukhu has said that he is a minister and can go anywhere. Watch what else Sukhu said in a special conversation with Zee News in this report..

