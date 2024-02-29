trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726138
Himachal Pradesh: Congress President Pratibha Singh Comments On Impact Of MLA Disqualification On Lok Sabha Elections

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Addressing concerns about the disqualification of 6 Congress MLAs and its potential impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh remarked, "Definitely, why not? When it has been more than a year and you take no cognisance or listen to them, it is natural for them to be upset. Had you sat them down, talked to them, and found out a solution, this situation would not have occurred." Stay tuned for further insights into the unfolding political scenario in Himachal Pradesh.

