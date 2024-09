videoDetails

Himachal Pradesh moves to legalize cannabis cultivation, says Minister Vikramaditya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

A major update is coming from Himachal Pradesh, where the government is moving towards legalizing cannabis cultivation. Minister Vikramaditya Singh has announced that a bill will soon be introduced in this regard. This initiative aims to strengthen the state's economy and regulate cannabis cultivation.