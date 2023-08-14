trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648854
Himachal Pradesh Solan Cloudburst: Devastation caused by cloudburst, 7 people died

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Cloudburst In Solan: An accident has occurred due to cloudburst in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. 7 people have died here. At the same time, 3 people are also being told missing. CM Sukhu has expressed grief over the accident and has asked to give instructions for help.

