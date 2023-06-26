NewsVideos
Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Himachal Landslide 2023: In Himachal Pradesh, the situation seems to be getting out of control due to continuous floods and rains. Pictures of landslides have come to the fore in Mandi district due to continuous rains for two days. Due to this the Chandigarh-Manali highway has been closed.

