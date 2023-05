videoDetails

Himanta Biswa Sarma attacks Congress,says, 'If it wins, PFI will become a stronghold'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has targeted the Congress. Targeting the Congress, he made a big statement and said, 'If the Congress wins, it will become a stronghold of the PFI'. On the other hand, while commenting on Tipu Sultan, he said, 'We have defeated Tipu'. Know full statement in this report.