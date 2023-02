videoDetails

Hindu organisations protest in front of Nemom Police Station over restriction on Saffron color in religious event

| Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Kerala, BJP, Hindu Aikya Vedi and other Hindu organisations protest in front of Nemom Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram over restriction on Major Vellayani Devi Temple from using only saffron-coloured decorations as part of Kaliyoottu festival.