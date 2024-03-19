NewsVideos
Hindu organization protests against Hanuman Chalisa Controversy in Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Hindu organization protests against Hanuman Chalisa Controversy in Bengaluru. During Azaan, a shopkeeper was playing Hanuman Chalisa and some youths came and beat him. Now there is a wave of anger in Bengaluru on this matter.

