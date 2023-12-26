trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703033
'Hindu religion is fraud', says Swami Prasad Maurya

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has once again given an objectionable statement regarding Hindu religion. He said that Hindu religion is a fraud. He also said that whenever he says this, people's sentiments get hurt but when Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi say this, nothing happens to anyone.

