Hindu Student beaten in Aligarh Muslim University, video goes viral

|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Hindu Beaten in Aligarh Muslim University: A shocking case has come to light from Aligarh Muslim University. A case of indecency with a Hindu youth has come to light in AMU. Hindu student was thrashed with a belt in Suleman Hall. The video of this incident is going viral on social media.
