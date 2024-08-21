Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2780990https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/hindus-attacked-in-bangladesh-2780990.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hindus attacked in Bangladesh

Sonam|Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Bangladesh Political Crisis Update: Atrocities on Hindus in Pakistan are not hidden from anyone. Now after the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina, Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh. Despite the coming of Mohammad Yunus government in Bangladesh, attacks on Hindus are not stopping. Now Hindus are being fired from jobs and forced to resign. At the same time, houses of Hindus have been attacked in Deviganj of Thakurganj. The houses of 15 people were set on fire.

All Videos

Badhir News:Akola school teacher shows obscene videos to 6 girls
Play Icon03:52
Badhir News:Akola school teacher shows obscene videos to 6 girls
Bareilly Religion Conversion: What's the whole matter?
Play Icon14:56
Bareilly Religion Conversion: What's the whole matter?
What’s behind the Bharat Bandh today?
Play Icon05:34
What’s behind the Bharat Bandh today?
Not Yunus, Maulanas running Bangladesh?
Play Icon17:25
Not Yunus, Maulanas running Bangladesh?
Attacks against Hindus intensify in Bangladesh
Play Icon04:18
Attacks against Hindus intensify in Bangladesh

Trending Videos

Badhir News:Akola school teacher shows obscene videos to 6 girls
play icon3:52
Badhir News:Akola school teacher shows obscene videos to 6 girls
Bareilly Religion Conversion: What's the whole matter?
play icon14:56
Bareilly Religion Conversion: What's the whole matter?
What’s behind the Bharat Bandh today?
play icon5:34
What’s behind the Bharat Bandh today?
Not Yunus, Maulanas running Bangladesh?
play icon17:25
Not Yunus, Maulanas running Bangladesh?
Attacks against Hindus intensify in Bangladesh
play icon4:18
Attacks against Hindus intensify in Bangladesh