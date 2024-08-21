videoDetails

Hindus attacked in Bangladesh

Sonam | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Bangladesh Political Crisis Update: Atrocities on Hindus in Pakistan are not hidden from anyone. Now after the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina, Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh. Despite the coming of Mohammad Yunus government in Bangladesh, attacks on Hindus are not stopping. Now Hindus are being fired from jobs and forced to resign. At the same time, houses of Hindus have been attacked in Deviganj of Thakurganj. The houses of 15 people were set on fire.