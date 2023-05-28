NewsVideos
Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi said that the holy Sengol has been established in the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament. Holy Sengol has got his dignity.

