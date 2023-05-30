NewsVideos
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit violence-affected areas in Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Amit Shah Manipur Visit: Today is the second day of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur. During this three-day tour, he will visit the violence-affected areas. Along with this, he will also meet the Governor during this period.

