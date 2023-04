videoDetails

Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Sasaram canceled

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

A violent clash broke out between two groups in Sasaram during the Shobha Yatra of Ram Navami. The atmosphere in Nalanda also remains tense after the incident of arson and stone pelting. Because of which Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Sasaram has been cancelled.