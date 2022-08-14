Honda CB300F First Ride Review - A Subtle Yet Superb Streetfighter?
The Honda CB300F makes its entry into the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.25 lakh. The motorcycle features a single-cylinder power plant that displaces 293 cubic centimetres to churn out 24 Hp and 25.6 Nm. The CB300F gets a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch, along with an assist function. Furthermore, Honda has equipped the motorcycle with Bluetooth connectivity, along with a phone charger. To understand how well it fights with its rivals, we spent some time with it. Watch the video for our take on the motorcycle.
