Horrible murder case in Moradabad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 01:46 PM IST

Moradabad Murder Case: Horrible murder in Moradabad. Young man brutally murdered, beheaded. Girlfriend conspired to murder Sonu. Sonu murdered with brother Saddam. Saddam killed Sonu by slitting his throat with a knife. Attempt to erase Saddam's identity. Saddam separated his head from his body.