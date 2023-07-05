trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630963
Horrible road accident in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri and UP's Agra

Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Road Accident Today: Horrible road accidents have been witnessed in Rajouri of Jammu-Kashmir and Agra of UP. While a total of 5 people have died in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, a car has hit an auto in Agra, UP, in which 5 people have lost their lives.
