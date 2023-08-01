trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643054
Horrible road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Maharashtra Road Accident News: A terrible road accident has happened at Raigarh in Maharashtra. A major road accident has occurred due to the collision of three trucks on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Trucks have been burnt to ashes due to collision of trucks.

