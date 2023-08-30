trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655414
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Horrific road accident in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
A horrific road accident has taken place in Rohtas, Bihar. It is being told that a Scorpio car collided from behind in the track. There were 7 people for the same family and 7 people have died in the painful accident.
Follow Us

All Videos

4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad
play icon0:53
4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad
Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays canceled in Bihar?
play icon1:4
Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays canceled in Bihar?
Amazon's Senior Manager Killed in Delhi's Bhajanpura
play icon7:54
Amazon's Senior Manager Killed in Delhi's Bhajanpura
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance to launch LOGO during meet in Mumbai today
play icon8:56
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance to launch LOGO during meet in Mumbai today
Rakhi in Chandrayaan style available in Delhi
play icon3:10
Rakhi in Chandrayaan style available in Delhi

Trending Videos

4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad
play icon0:53
4 people dead in a massive fire in Pimpri's Chinchwad
Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays canceled in Bihar?
play icon1:4
Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays canceled in Bihar?
Amazon's Senior Manager Killed in Delhi's Bhajanpura
play icon7:54
Amazon's Senior Manager Killed in Delhi's Bhajanpura
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance to launch LOGO during meet in Mumbai today
play icon8:56
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance to launch LOGO during meet in Mumbai today
Rakhi in Chandrayaan style available in Delhi
play icon3:10
Rakhi in Chandrayaan style available in Delhi
Bihar news,Rohtas,Rohtas News,Bihar,rohtas bihar,Road accident,Bihar accident,bihar news live,bihar rohtas news,rohtas news bihar,rohtas bihar news,accident,bihar accident news,Car accident,bihar jharkhand news,rohtas latest news,rohtas news updates,bihar jharkhand news live,rohtas news today,bihar news today,rohtas news in hindi,Bihar latest news,Rohtas road accident,rohtas accident news,