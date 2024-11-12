Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2818959https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/horrific-road-accident-in-dehradun-2818959.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Horrific road accident in Dehradun

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A speeding car collided with a truck in Dehradun. 6 people including 3 women died in the horrific road accident. The accident happened near ONGC intersection at around 2 am.

All Videos

Faizan Khan arrested for threatening Shah Rukh Khan
Play Icon00:40
Faizan Khan arrested for threatening Shah Rukh Khan
Watch exclusive interview of Baba Bageshwar
Play Icon17:57
Watch exclusive interview of Baba Bageshwar
Pakistan gangster Shahzad Bhatti threatens Mithun Chakraborty
Play Icon01:29
Pakistan gangster Shahzad Bhatti threatens Mithun Chakraborty
US launches airstrikes on Iran
Play Icon01:04
US launches airstrikes on Iran
Top Headlines: Watch 50 News of the day
Play Icon03:50
Top Headlines: Watch 50 News of the day

Trending Videos

Faizan Khan arrested for threatening Shah Rukh Khan
play icon0:40
Faizan Khan arrested for threatening Shah Rukh Khan
Watch exclusive interview of Baba Bageshwar
play icon17:57
Watch exclusive interview of Baba Bageshwar
Pakistan gangster Shahzad Bhatti threatens Mithun Chakraborty
play icon1:29
Pakistan gangster Shahzad Bhatti threatens Mithun Chakraborty
US launches airstrikes on Iran
play icon1:4
US launches airstrikes on Iran
Top Headlines: Watch 50 News of the day
play icon3:50
Top Headlines: Watch 50 News of the day
NEWS ON ONE CLICK