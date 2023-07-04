trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630633
Horrific road accident on Mumbai-Agra Highway, 10 people dead

|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Mumbai-Agra Highway Accident: A horrific road accident has been witnessed on the Mumbai-Agra Highway. About 10 people have died tragically in this accident. Watch exclusive pictures in this report.
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar To Inaugurate New NCP Office In Front Of Maharshtra Mantralaya In Mumbai
play icon1:34
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar To Inaugurate New NCP Office In Front Of Maharshtra Mantralaya In Mumbai
Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Called For Congress Legislative Party Meeting In Mumbai
play icon1:18
Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Called For Congress Legislative Party Meeting In Mumbai
Uncontrollable car wreaks havoc in Hyderabad, tramples 3 people
play icon1:19
Uncontrollable car wreaks havoc in Hyderabad, tramples 3 people
Watch Exclusive Conversation with Sushil Modi on Bihar Politics
play icon5:29
Watch Exclusive Conversation with Sushil Modi on Bihar Politics
Shah Rukh Khan Injures Nose on Set in Los Angeles, Suffers Minor Bleeding | SRK | Pathan | Jawan
play icon1:24
Shah Rukh Khan Injures Nose on Set in Los Angeles, Suffers Minor Bleeding | SRK | Pathan | Jawan
