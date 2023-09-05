trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658291
Hosting of G20 for the first time, know why it is special? Anurag Thakur EXCLUSIVE

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
G20 Summit India: Delhi is fully prepared for the G-20 Summit. After a few days, the heads of the powerful and influential countries of the world will descend on the land of India. The G20 Summit is going to be held on September 9-10 at Pragati Maidan at the newly built International Convention and Exhibition Center Bharat Mandapam.Special conversation with Union Minister Anurag Thakur regarding G20 Summit
Will Shah Rukh Khan's JAWAN sparkle or falter in the amidst of the G20 summit's lockdown in Delhi?
 Will Shah Rukh Khan's JAWAN sparkle or falter in the amidst of the G20 summit's lockdown in Delhi?
Will Article 370 be removed from Jammu Kashmir? Supreme Court's big decision!
Will Article 370 be removed from Jammu Kashmir? Supreme Court's big decision!
India Vs Bharat Name: 'PM Modi is scared,' says Tejashwi Yadav
India Vs Bharat Name: 'PM Modi is scared,' says Tejashwi Yadav
Anurag Thakur's sharp attack on Udhayanidhi Stalin
Anurag Thakur's sharp attack on Udhayanidhi Stalin
Fight between Congress workers in Karnal
Fight between Congress workers in Karnal

