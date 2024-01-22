trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712357
NewsVideos
videoDetails

How Ayodhya looked before Prana Pratishtha?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Follow Us
The countdown for the consecration of Ram Lala has started. The wait of Ram devotees who have been waiting for 500 years in Ayodhya is over. Today Ramlala's life will be Prana Pratishtha in Ayodhya and Lord Ram will be present in the temple.

All Videos

Security high alert at Ayodhya airport
Play Icon1:27
Security high alert at Ayodhya airport
See EXCLUSIVE report from Ayodhya
Play Icon11:57
See EXCLUSIVE report from Ayodhya
The auspicious time has come, today Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon9:50
The auspicious time has come, today Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian Community hold Car Rally in London to Celebrate Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala
Play Icon32:32
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian Community hold Car Rally in London to Celebrate Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala
Deshhit: know, how to make Ram Mandir earthquake-proof for thousand years
Play Icon32:15
Deshhit: know, how to make Ram Mandir earthquake-proof for thousand years

Trending Videos

Security high alert at Ayodhya airport
play icon1:27
Security high alert at Ayodhya airport
See EXCLUSIVE report from Ayodhya
play icon11:57
See EXCLUSIVE report from Ayodhya
The auspicious time has come, today Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha
play icon9:50
The auspicious time has come, today Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian Community hold Car Rally in London to Celebrate Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala
play icon32:32
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian Community hold Car Rally in London to Celebrate Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala
Deshhit: know, how to make Ram Mandir earthquake-proof for thousand years
play icon32:15
Deshhit: know, how to make Ram Mandir earthquake-proof for thousand years