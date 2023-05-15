videoDetails

How Can MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Qualify For Playoffs After Defeat Against Kolkata Knight Riders?

| Updated: May 15, 2023, 10:19 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a disappointing defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk by seven wickets on Sunday. A win against KKR would have made sure CSK seal the qualification into the playoffs and the top two spot finish would have handed them two chances of reaching the final. The defeat at their home fortress Chepauk has handed MS Dhoni's side a major roadblock as their top-two spot finish is in doubt now.