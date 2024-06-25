videoDetails

How India's Agni-P missile gave China sleepless nights?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 01:10 AM IST

Agni V Missile Update: And now the matter is about that missile which is going to be given to the Indian Army, the news of which has increased the tension of neighboring Pakistan. Yes, we are talking about Agni Prime missile. Which was successfully tested in April this year. And now the army is going to get this missile which can destroy enemy positions up to 2000 kilometers. We will tell you how Agni Prime missile has made China and Pakistan restless, first know how special is this missile which fills the enemy with fear?