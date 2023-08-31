trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655786
How many faces of PM candidate in the opposition alliance?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 07:04 AM IST
Alliance of Opposition I.N.D.I.A. Today is a big day for. Today in Mumbai I.N.D.I.A. There will be an important meeting of the alliance. In the Mumbai meeting I.N.D.I.A. The logo and name of the coordinator can be decided. Apart from this I.N.D.I.A. There can also be a discussion on the competition to claim the post of PM. I.N.D.I.A. 28 opposition parties can attend the meeting.
