How many 'surprises' in Modi Cabinet?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: A few hours from now, PM Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister for the third time. In such a situation, many ministers of his cabinet can also take oath during his swearing-in ceremony. At the same time, in a discussion with potential ministers, PM Modi has said that they should start working immediately after the swearing-in ceremony. According to sources, PM Modi said that the 100-day agenda has to be implemented on the ground. The PM has said that the trust of the people on the NDA has to be strengthened further.

