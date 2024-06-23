videoDetails

How much are people troubled by inflation?

| Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

Today, ZEE NEWS is raising an issue that no one talks about. Inflation is constantly increasing but no one is worried about it. While other channels are busy with news like politics, elections and war, Zee News talks about the common man. We raised the voice of the NEET scam in front of the world and today we will talk about the news that is directly related to your plate and your pocket. Inflation has increased by 65 percent in the last one year, your plate has shrunk due to inflation. How inflation is directly affecting you. To know this, we are present with a family and our correspondent will also join us. We will talk about your plate, so let us show you the 'menu card' of inflation.