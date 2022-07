How to treat high uric acid naturally: expert answers

Excessive Uric acid can build up in the bones and joints. It causes gout and other health problems. Dr. Dixa Bhavsar, BAMS advises healthy lifestyle changes that can reduce high Uric acid levels naturally.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

