How was the condition of the stock market today?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

What is the stock market saying before Modi's oath? The shine of the stock market seems to be returning. Even today the markets continued to make a big recovery. Sensex-Nifty closed with good gains till the end of trading. Sensex closed at 75,074, up 692 points. Nifty rose 201 points to close at 22,821. And Nifty Bank rose 237 points to close at 49,291.