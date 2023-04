videoDetails

Howrah Violence: Bengal Governor's message on violence says, 'Those who set fire for unrighteousness, will be punished'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

After the violence on the occasion of Ram Navami in Howrah, West Bengal, the central government has shown strictness. Home Minister Amit Shah inquired about the violence from the Governor. The governor has given a clear message that the rioters will not be spared.