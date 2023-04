videoDetails

Howrah Violence: CID team starts investigation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Violence was spread on a large scale in the procession taken out on Thursday on Ram Navami in Howrah. The miscreants not only pelted stones at the procession but also set their vehicles on fire. Looking at the situation, now the central government has also become active. So far 38 people have been arrested in this case