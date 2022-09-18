NewsVideos

Hrithik Roshan, Rohit, Radhika arrive for the ‘Vikram Vedha’ song launch event

Star cast of the upcoming movie ‘Vikram Vedha’ was seen at the launch of song ‘Alcoholia’ from the movie. Hrithik, Radhika, Rohit and Yogita arrived in style at the event. Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan made heads turn at the event with his super cool look. He even posed for pictures with his fans. Bollywood diva Radhika Apte looked gorgeous at the event. . Bollywood newbie Rohit Saraf looked dapper in a black net shirt and trousers. The ‘Ludo’ fame actor posed for the shutterbugs.

|Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
