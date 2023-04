videoDetails

Huge Celebrations as Baba Kedarnath's doors open

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Kedarnath Dham: The doors of Kedarnath Dham have been opened for darshan on Tuesday. The doors of Kedarnath temple were opened with full rituals, a huge crowd of devotees was seen on this occasion.